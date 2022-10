NEW SHARON – The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library will be hosting a book sale on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Books available include fiction, non fiction, westerns, science fiction, and children’s books. Large print titles may be available, along with DVDs.

The sale is by donation with the proceeds to benefit the library programs.

For more information contact the library at 779-1128.