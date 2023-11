JAY – Join the VFW Post 3335 in welcoming in the holiday season with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

The Auxiliary is hosting a breakfast and Christmas party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 9. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, fruit, and juice.

Aside from eating, the event will feature activities including craft-making and face-painting. There will be a door prize, and Christmas stockings for all children from 2 to 10 years of age.