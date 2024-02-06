Cabin Fever Reliever at Western Mountains Baptist Church, February 10

NEW PORTLAND – The Western Mountains Baptist Church is hosting a fun-filled “Cabin Fever Reliever” event for children age 12 and under. Kids, bring a friend and join the fun from 2 – 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 10. Activities will include an inside bounce house, face-painting, games and crafts. WMBC welcomes all rambunctious little ones to come burn off some energy. There is no charge. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information check out the WMBC website, www.westernmountainschurch.org, call the church at 265-2557 or come check us out at 928 Carrabassett Road, Route 27 in New Portland – just over the town line from Kingfield.