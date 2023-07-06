Calvary Hill Baptist Church hosting Vacation Bible School

WILTON – Daily Vacation Bible School will be held Monday through Friday in the evening, July 10 through 14 at the Calvary Hill Baptist Church on Route 2 in Wilton. The theme this year is “Incredible Me”. Supper will be offered each evening at 5:30 p.m. and classes will follow from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. There will be Bible lessons, crafts, games and more. On Friday evening, a closing program will take place. Doug Twitchell and puppet friends will be participating, teaching and sharing from God’s word. Families and children of all ages are invited to attend each night. Registration is requested by contacting Judy at 645-2468 or 779-7180.