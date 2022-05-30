Camp Bomazeen 2022 Season schedule; Farmington’s Cub Scout sign-up June 7

BELGRADE – Camp Bomazeen Director Julie McKenney announced the schedule for the 2022 camp season including two weekends of Scout camp.

“The pandemic kept everyone indoors for a long time,” McKenney said. “What young people are looking for now is a chance to get outside and have fun. At Camp Bomazeen, they will be able to do just that in a safe environment where they not only learn archery, swimming and how to start a cooking fire but also develop citizenship, character and fitness.”

Camp Bomazeen is located on a spectacular beachfront on Great Pond in Maine’s Belgrade Lakes region.

Fun Pack Weekend July 16-17. Bring your family, or your whole Pack or Den, to our tremendously “Fun” Pack Weekends. These are family events that your whole unit can enjoy. From non on Saturday to noon on Sunday, Scouts and parents will participate in sports, archery, waterfront, outdoor skills, nature, BB, and craft rotations.

Cub Scout Day Camp will be held each day from July 25 – 29. The program is open for both boys and girls, Cub Scouts and non-members, currently registered in grades K-4 although those entering 1st grade in the fall must be accompanied by a parent.

“Last summer we ran a pilot program including non-members during Day Camp. We found out that families are eager for a program for the kids like Day Camp. It takes a lot of help to run Day Camp,” McKenney added “so any parent who comes as a Day Camp Den Leader will receive $100 the cost of one child to attend camp.”

Short-term Scout Camp August 12-14 and August 19-21. Hiking, swimming, boating, Scoutcraft and shooting sports are just a few adventures you will have during your stay at camp. This is the program for youth ages 11 through 17. Looking for a longer experience? Attend Camp Hinds in Raymond for a week or more!

Camperships. Money should never be a reason for a youth not to enjoy summer camp. Help us help a kid to get to camp by making a donation to the Pine Tree Council campership fund.

To register for any of these programs: https://www.pinetreebsa.org/camping/

If you have any questions, contact:

Julie McKenney at campbomazeen@gmail.com

Farmington Cub Pack 585 Sign Up Night

FARMINGTON- Cub Scout Pack 585 will be hosting a sign-up and information night 6 p.m. on June 7 at the W.G. Mallett School in Farmington. Youths in grades K-4 from Farmington, Wilton, Industry, Temple, New Vineyard, Strong, Chesterville and New Sharon are invited to attend. Summer camp at Camp Bomazeen is right around the corner and a great time to earn awards. That is one part of Pack 585’s summer schedule of activities. To see some of the things the Cubs have been working on, visit their Facebook page: Pack 585 Farmington, Me.

Questions? Contact Committee Chair Jon Abell: jabell6841@gmail.com or 491-9529.