Camp Susan Curtis announces new Executive Director and Celebrates 50 Years of Serving Maine Kids

PORTLAND – Camp Susan Curtis (CSC) announces the hiring of Scott Merrow as Executive Director after a national search led by KOYA Leadership Partners.

Merrow has more than 30 years of experience working in the summer camp profession and with nonprofit organizations. He most recently served as Executive Director at Lincoln Hall, a residential program in Westchester County, New York, committed to helping court-involved youth thrive as engaged and productive citizens. Merrow’s camp experience includes leadership roles at Oceanwood Camp and Conference Center in Ocean Park, Maine; Camp Calumet and Camps Kenwood & Evergreen in New Hampshire; and Camp Schodack in New York.

“On behalf of Camp Susan Curtis, I am very pleased to welcome Scott as our new Executive Director,” Nolan Reichl said, Chair of the CSC Board of Trustees. “After a thorough and highly competitive search process, supported by our consultant Koya Partners, Camp Susan Curtis chose Scott because he combines deep knowledge and experience in providing services to children facing economic hardship with a true passion for the transformative power of the camp experience. From the effects of economic hardship, to the youth mental health crisis accelerated by the pandemic, to the pervasive role of screens and social media in their lives, Maine kids facing economic hardship need more help than ever. Scott is the right person to take Camp Susan Curtis into the next 50 years of serving Maine kids.”

The announcement of a new Executive Director coincides with Camp Susan Curtis’s 50th Anniversary. Since 1974, CSC has served over 19,000 children facing economic hardship from across the State of Maine. Camp Susan Curtis is the only camp in Maine that provides a free, 10-day camp experience exclusively for Maine children facing economic hardship – an experience that this population of children often can’t access due to limited financial resources. At camp, kids join a supportive community that encourages them to try new things, connect with nature, build positive relationships, and develop the essential life skills that will help them find their path to a bright future.

Merrow looks forward to working with the Camp Susan Curtis Board to create a clear strategic vision for the next 50 years, growing and strengthening Camp Susan Curtis’s impact for Maine children facing economic hardship.