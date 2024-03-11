Camp Susan Curtis Board of Trustees welcomes two new members

PORTLAND – The Camp Susan Curtis Board of Trustees unanimously voted to welcome these two motivated and skilled community leaders, Robin Taylor-Chiarello and Kathryn (Katie) Wise. Both have expressed great enthusiasm toward creating opportunities for Maine kids and are excited to work with fellow board members and staff to further the mission of Camp Susan Curtis.

Taylor-Chiarello is an active and award-winning children’s author. She has received a Gold Mom’s Choice medal and four Silver Mom’s Choice awards. Her books celebrate overcoming challenges and adversity and stress family values, faith, and determination. Taylor-Chiarello has been a primary school art and art history teacher and has enjoyed a 20-year career designing health care environments. She is an alumna of Finch College and Harvard Graduate School of Design and has held memberships in the International Interior Design Association and American Institute of Architects. She has been an active member of the Camp Susan Curtis community for several years and works to connect Maine communities to the camp’s mission through vibrant events.

Wise grew up in Maine and has a love for the outdoors. She spent summers on the lake and winters in the mountains, and enjoys many outdoor activities including skiing, swimming, gardening, and hiking. Wise is the Senior Manager of Design and Planning for L.L.Bean, leading their architecture and design department. She has a passion for design and space and brings that into all aspects of her work. Wise has an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Maine and a Master’s of Architecture from the University of Massachusetts. She is also active in the Maine architecture community and currently serves on the AIA Maine Board of Directors.