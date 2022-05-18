Campfire Chronicles brings music, food, games to local families

STARKS – New this year, twice per month, Martin Woods Farm offers a fun family outdoor environment, in which to enjoy top-notch live music, farm fresh food, a campfire, room to dance, and yard games (such as corn hole, badmitten, and volleyball).

The events feature an open-stage for musicians from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, and scheduled music from 6:30 to 9:00 pm.

Each event has a theme, and our animals are a part of some of these events.

May 28 – spring time, come enjoy rhubarb, fiddleheads, homemade breads with dandelion jam, and some farm fresh pork.

June 11 – we’ll bring out the grill and have an old fashion BBQ.

June 25 – Field Day, wear your sneakers and join in the fun outdoors and explore the farm

July 16 – Seafood, with our coastal connections, we will haul in a catch for you to enjoy

July 30 – Waterpark is the theme, so have your children wear their swim suit or clothes to get wet, a slip and slide and a sprinkler will be set up.

August 13 – Cowboy Cookout. Who knows, wear your cowboy hat and come see.

August 27 – Harvest Moon. We’ll play a little Neil Young and sing by the moon

September 10 – Burning Man, if you haven’t made it out west, or made it to one of our own Burning Man ceremonies, you won’t want to miss it!

October 8 – Apples, apples, everywhere. Enjoy fresh apple cider and apple pie and more!

October 22 – Spooky Stories. Be ready to share your scary Halloween stories round the campfire. We’ll roast marshmallows and sausage over the fire.

November 5 – the last Hurray! Leftovers!

The cost is $20 per carload and helps fund the new sound system we use for the live music. Come and see the band stand on a retro-fitted hay wagon! A true farm experience for all ages.