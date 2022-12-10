Candlelight Christmas Service at Reeds Mill Church

MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, will hold its annual Candlelight Christmas Service on Sunday, December 18 at 3:00 p.m. The church is perfect for a nostalgic trip to “Christmas Past” with the original kerosene lamps and candlelit windows. Reeds Mill Church, steeped in history and tradition, is a 130 year old one room sanctuary built in 1892 and the only church built in Madrid. This year’s Christmas celebration includes singing favorite carols and the reading of the Christmas story. Come and share the joy of the season! FMI call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.