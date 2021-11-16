Cape Cod Hill School happenings

NEW SHARON – Cape Cod Hill School had a very active and fun month of October. Many exciting activities took place. Students got to participate in a Touch a Truck event on Oct. 10 sponsored by our wonderful and supportive PTO. During this event students were invited to come to school and touch and explore many different types of vehicles. Some of the vehicles included were a fire truck, an ambulance, and a mail van. Fire fighters visited on October. 7 and spoke to students about the importance of fire safety. Students were given time to explore the trucks and the smoke house (where students got to practice how to get down low and get out in the event of a fire). They also got to decorate or carve pumpkins provided to us by the PTO.

On Oct. 20, students and staff celebrate bus drivers and custodians with a breakfast and homemade cards. Lastly, students were invited to participate in a costume day on the Friday before Halloween. Students and staff were invited to wear a school appropriate costume or to wear black and/or orange. On this day, students also got to celebrate the season of fall with a fun pumpkin themed lunch. These activities were sponsored by the PBIS committee.