Carrabassett Valley Academy congratulates the class of 2023

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The 2023 graduating class at Carrabassett Valley Academy (CVA) will accept their diplomas during this year’s commencement exercises to be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Richard Bell Chapel at Sugarloaf Mountain.

The ceremony will feature student and faculty speakers, awards, and guest speaker Doug Lewis, a World Cup athlete, Olympic athlete, Hall of Fame inductee, NBC Olympic and World Cup Ski Racing Commentator, and owner and head coach of ELITEAM athlete development camps.

Congratulations to the Senior Class!

Carrabassett Valley Academy Class of 2023:

Josie Alexander, Boyne Falls, Michigan

Elli Andrus, Camden, Maine

Africa Arango, Madrid, Spain

Kai Glidden, Kennebunk, Maine

Sasha Jansujwicz, Bangor, Maine (NHS)

Jackson Knobloch, Wells, Maine

Kiernan Mann, Georgetown, Maine

Francois Meloni, Luxembourg, Belgium

Dory Michaud, Carrabassett Valley & Falmouth, Maine (NHS)

Althea Noyes, Falmouth, Maine (NHS)

Ruby Poland, Bristol, Maine (NHS)

Dahlia Saifee, Chevy Chase, Maryland (NHS, Valedictorian)

Summer Saifee, Chevy Chase, Maryland (NHS, Salutatorian)

Grace Schad, Rapid City, South Dakota

Baran Tatlidede, Adana, Turkey

Nya Wolfe, Carrabassett Valley, Maine