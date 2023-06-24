Carrabassett Valley Public Library announces free summer reading program

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is “All Together Now.”

Summer reading programs are designed to encourage children to keep reading during summer vacation. Preventing the “summer slide” continues to be the main objective of summer reading programs. For many families with elementary-aged children, the public library is the only community space available during the summer months where they can access free educational and cultural enrichment activities and programs. There are many benefits of summer reading programming for children:

– Children are motivated to read.

– Children develop positive attitudes about reading, books, and the library.

– Children maintain their reading skills during summer vacation.

– Children have access to experiences that further their sense of discovery.

– Children have access to experiences through which they can learn to work cooperatively.

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library has a large selection of children’s books including board books, early readers, picture books, juvenile chapter books, and young adult books for all reading levels; everyone gets a free library membership at the CVPL! Storytime will be held on Thursdays at 10:30 whenever possible.

The library will also offer DIY or Take-and-Make projects that will be available during 4 weeks starting June 28. Everyone of all ages is welcome!

Sign-up has begun. The first 20 children to sign up receive a book bag, 2 free books, reading log, growth chart and bookmarks while supplies last. Borrow a stack of books to read! Take a few moments to enjoy the vegetable garden and Story Walk outside: Miss Maple’s Seeds …pictures and story by Eliza Wheeler. CVPL hopes you can return to the library for more books throughout the summer, but you still keep the book bag and read on your own!

Here is the list of weekly projects guests can do at the library or take home! Come when you can and bring a friend.

Week of:

June 28: Kindness Placemats

July 5: Mindful Breathing Sticks

July 12: Mail-a-Hug

July 19: Friendship Flowers

Summer CV Library Hours: Tue-Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3. Call 237-3535 for more information. See you at the library!