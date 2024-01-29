Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center hosts magic show

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – The Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center is hosting a magic show from Mr. Magic on Saturday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m.

A comedy magician that will amaze, amuse, and wow the audience with amazing magic, illusions, and magic of the mind. A high-energy interactive comedic-style show you don’t want to miss, and great entertainment for the whole family!

Grandparents will slap their knees in amazement, parents will be speechless in wonder and kids scream with delight! These are just some of the results of watching Dennis Labbe (Mr. Magic) perform his craft of comedy magic for his audience.

Labbe loves amazing people and you will be amazed when you see his show. Inspired by his father who was also a magician, as a second generation magician he started learning the craft of magic over 45 years ago and has been performing magic professionally for nearly 30 years. Labbe also won first place in a tri-state comedy magic contest and spreads the joy of wonder throughout New England and beyond.

In his show, you will witness live doves and rabbits appear and items vanish. You will even witness things float seemingly just by the power of his mind. (Speaking of the mind, Labbe has been honing his mentalism magic skills and can tell you what you are thinking before you utter a word!)

People of all ages will find something in his show to rave about to their friends.