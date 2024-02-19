Carrabassett Valley Public Library hosts barn quilt class

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Join the Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Friday, March 15 for a Barn Quilt Class. Each participant will create their own barn quilt to take home and display either outdoors or indoors. Students will be able to choose from two sizes and a wide variety of designs and colors.

Cost includes all supplies and instruction by Saskia Reinholt, founder of the Maine Barn Quilt Trail. Students will learn about the history of barn paintings, color theory, drafting a quilt block, and painting techniques. All materials are exterior grade and carefully selected.

A $60 deposit is required to hold your spot. Any remainder of the cost will be paid by the day of class. Registration and deposit can be made at www.saskiareinholt.com/classes, or you can Venmo @Saskia-Reinholt, or mail a check to: Saskia Reinholt 4 Maple Lane, Avon, ME 04966.

The 1’x1′ is $60 and will take approximately 3-4 hours to complete, and the 2’x2′ is $120 and will take approximately 6 hours to complete.

The class will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with a lunch break. Please plan to pack a lunch or order takeout locally.

We will also have a large 4’x4′ quilt on site to be made for the library to display. Volunteers are welcome, free of cost, to come help paint the library quilt!

If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact Saskia at 207-313-4878 or email reinholtgallery@gmail.com.