Carrabassett Valley Public Library’s spring hours

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Spring Hours for the Carrabassett Valley Public Library begin Tuesday, April 13 lasting through June 12 are Tuesday-Friday: 10-5 p.m. and Sat: 10-3 p.m.

The library is open for inside visits; appointments are recommended so we stay within CDC gathering limits. Curbside service is still available. Please know that we are doing our best to accommodate those who need internet access. Seating will be available outside where Wi-Fi

is open 24/7 with no password. Options for inside seating will increase as the Covid positivity rate decreases. Thank you for understanding.

So many new books! Check out our online catalog: https://opac.libraryworld.com/opac/home.php.

Search the town website: http://www.carrabassettvalley.org/public-library.

Call 237-3535 or look at our Facebook page for current info.