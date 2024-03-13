Cats of the Week: Muzzy and Pancake

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Muzzy: Female, 1 year old, Black & White DSH

Muzzy is the sweetest, most adorable cat you will ever meet! When you first meet her, you may be taken aback by the wobbly appearance of her neurological condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH), but this condition does not cause Muzzy any pain so no need to be worried. She will wobble her way over to you for pets and affection. She is very determined and will try to do everything any other cat would do. Because of this, Muzzy is a bit of a fall risk, especially from high places like cat trees. She resides in our Kitten Room because she cannot fall from any high places there, as she will try to climb if she is given the opportunity. We recommend for anyone who is interested in adopting Muzzy to do your own thorough research on CH, so you can ensure that your home is a safe space for this wobbly cat!

Pancake: Female, 6 months, Calico DSH

Pancake is one of the two teenaged kittens in our Kitten Room. She is very shy, and likes to hang out in hidey holes and in the cat trees. As she grows, she is becoming a little more social, though she still gets spooked when there are visitors in the Kitten Room. She loves to snuggle with our resident bunny-kitten Coolidge. In the right environment, she has the potential to become more social with people. Though she is often found hiding away, she has started making her appearance in the Kitten Room window!