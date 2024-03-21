Cats of the Week: Raf and Crook

Pets of the Week is a regular column highlighting pets available for adoption at the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

Raf – Male – 1-3 years old – Brown Tabby

Nicknames: Raphael

Meet Raf and his captivatingly beautiful green eyes! He is a super affectionate 1-3 year old brown tabby. He is extremely social and playful around people, and he gets along super well with other cats. Raf has a secret… a secret dew claw that is! Since he is polydactyl (double-pawed), he actually has an extra, extra toe nail nestled among his already additional toes. He has a hard time trying to express this nail on his own, so he will require some help cleaning and trimming this extra nail. Come by and meet this charming, handsome boy!

Crook – Male – 1-3 years old – Gray Tabby

Nicknames: Robin Hood, Mini Romeo

Meet Crook! He is an affectionate, young gray tabby! He has a medium-low energy level, and he absolutely loves to participate in our Cuddle Puddle along with many other cats. He likes cats and people, and we believe that he would likely be okay with dogs as long as they are quiet dogs. He tends to playfully bully other cats, but he also loves to snuggle with them as well. He likes to be held, as long as it is on his own terms. He is named Crook because he has a crooked tail, and he is nicknamed Mini Romeo because he looks like a smaller version of one of our other cats named Romeo!