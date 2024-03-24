Celebrate National Library Week April 7-13, 2024 at the Jay Niles Memorial Library

JAY – Ready, set, library! National Library Week is April 7–13, 2024, and the Jay-Niles Library encourages everyone in the community to visit the library to take part in the festivities and explore all the library has to offer.

Libraries give us a green light to experience something truly special: a place to connect with others, learn new skills, and pursue our passions through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, author visits, and more. The Jay Niles Library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources, including monthly Dungeons & Dragons (sessions for both adults and teens/tweens) and Storytime with Sal, a therapy dog from Love on a Leash. A special Harry Potter event is planned during school vacation on Thursday, April 18 from 3-6 p.m.

Libraries play a pivotal role in economic development by providing resources and support for job seekers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. The Jay Niles Library supports Jay with services such as drop-in technology assistance on Mondays from 3:30-5:00. Please call the library at 207-645-4062 for more information.

No matter where you find yourself on the roadmap through life’s journey—preparing for a new career, launching a business, raising a family, or settling into retirement—the Jay Niles Library offers the resources and support you need and an inclusive and supportive community where you will feel welcome.

So, get ready to explore, become inspired, and connect with others this National Library Week. The Jay Niles Library is there for you, all the way to the finish line.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.jaynileslibrary.com or Facebook @jaynileslibrary. The library is located at 983 Main Street in Jay.