Chester Greenwood Day bringing parade and events to downtown Farmington

FARMINGTON – The 47th annual celebration of Chester Greenwood Day will bring a parade, the Taste of Farmington, special sales, Gingerbread House Contest, food, and fun to Downtown Farmington with events beginning as early as 8 a.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce will present the celebration of Chester Greenwood, Farmington native and earmuff inventor. The parade will begin lining up at 10 a.m. at W.G. Mallett School’s Quebec Street entrance and head through downtown at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “Celebrate Maine! The Way Life Should Be,” with prizes available for the first, second, and third place adult floats as well as the first and second prizes for youth organization floats. Earmuffs are–of course–required. An additional “Walker” category has been added for those who don’t have the time or resources to create a float. Bring a small jar of peanut butter and jelly to help support Mallett School’s food pantry!

The entire day is a celebration of Greenwood, a 19th century Farmington native and inventor, who is credited with inventing the earmuff. The State of Maine declared Dec. 21 to be Chester Greenwood Day in 1977. In Farmington, organizers would later hold the parade and other events on the first Saturday of the month; that day falls closer to Greenwood’s birthday of Dec. 4, and also allows attendees a better chance at warm weather.

Following the parade, a flag-raising and tree-lighting ceremony will take place at the Franklin County Courthouse. Meanwhile, several local businesses will be holding special events and promotions. Craft fairs will be held at the UMF Student Center (111 South St.) and the American Legion (158 High St, Farmington) both from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Farmington Historical Society will be holding an open house and wreath sale at the Titcomb House and Octagon House, a Winter Festival will be taking place at St. Joseph’s Center from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. alongside the Winter Farmers’ Market, and a Cookie Walk will be at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church starting at 8 a.m. There will also be free horse-drawn carriage rides downtown from 12-3 p.m.

The Annual Gingerbread House Contest will be at County Seat Realty (186 Main St. Farmington) from 10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and prizes awarded for kids (12 & under) and adult categories.

The Taste of Farmington will also be taking place again this year! Purchase a passport to take with you to participating restaurants for a sample of what they have to offer from 12-3 p.m. Circle your favorite spot and take your completed form to the Festival of Trees for a chance to win chamber bucks.

The Rotary will hold its annual Festival of Trees at the Farmington Community Center from 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. and there will be raffle baskets, hot chocolate, and music throughout the day with the live auction kicking off at 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the annual Polar Bear Dip will take place at Clearwater Lake in Industry on December 2, as members take their annual dip into the frigid lake.

For more information on Chester Greenwood Day visit their facebook page at www.facebook.com/chestergreenwoodday.