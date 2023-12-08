Chester Greenwood Day Event Winners

FARMINGTON – On Saturday, December 2nd, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its 47th Annual Chester Greenwood Day with a fantastic turnout! With this year’s theme being “Celebrate Maine! The Way Life Should Be” parade participants included everything from pine trees and flannel to tents and fishing poles and made sure to include earmuffs in the designs. The first place winner in the adult category was Kyes Insurance followed by RSU 9 in second place and Fishing Loving in third. Foster CTE came in first place for the youth category with Thomas Performing Arts Center in second place. For the walker category Mallett School placed first, Boy Scouts Troop #585 placed second and Titcomb Mountain won third place.

Several creative and festive gingerbread houses were submitted for the annual Gingerbread House Contest with Mark Nyboe taking first place and Nancy Porter in second for the adult category. Winning first place in youth was Olivia French and in second place Quinn Levensalor.

The Taste of Farmington has become a local hit with 14 local eateries participating in the event providing samples for visitors. This year’s people’s choice winner was Bakery & Breakfast with UMF Beaver Lodge coming in as a close second. Visitors sampled B&B’s chicken pot pie and macaroons and UMF’s Beaver Lodge offered brisket Soup, cherry berry smoothie, caprese sandwich, and blueberry coffee cake. Thank you to all who participated in making this year’s event a successful and fun day and a huge thank you to the generous sponsors: Franklin Savings Bank, Home Auto Group, Bangor Savings Bank, Rob Elliott Excavation, Skowhegan Savings, Hight Family of Dealerships, and Franklin Printing.