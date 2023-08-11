Chesterville Meeting House to host presentation on Western Maine wildlife

CHESTERVILLE – Renowned research scientist, author, illustrator, and UVM professor emeritus Bernd Heinrich and Scott Lindsay, Regional Wildlife Biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, will join forces in a presentation at 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 18 at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House.

The two wildlife experts may have different angles on the subject, but they share a long acquaintance and mutual appreciation. Their joint presentation will include reflections on recent projects and interests and observations regarding the wildlife of Western Maine. Audience questions will be invited to guide the discussion.

Bernd Heinrich is the author of over 20 books on nature and biology and is a life-long distance runner. Scott Lindsay has worked with wildlife for the state of Maine for over 20 years and has a profound respect for our natural ecosystems and their care. The evening will be a rare opportunity to hear from these two enthusiastic, personable experts as they compare notes and engage with the audience.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit community resource and is located at 3 Borough Road, Chesterville. Admission to the evening’s program is by donation and light refreshments will be available. The building is ADA accessible – for more information call 778-3513 or visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org.