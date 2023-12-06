Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, Dec. 17

MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, will hold its annual Candlelight Christmas Service on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. All are welcome!

This church is perfect for a nostalgic trip to “Christmas Past” with the original kerosene lamps and candlelit windows. Steeped in history and tradition, this service pays homage to the first service held in the church, Dec. 2, 1892. This year’s Christmas celebration, led by Ginni Robie, includes singing favorite carols, the reading of the Christmas story and a brief message appropriate for the season! For more information, call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.