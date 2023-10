JAY – Bean’s Corner Baptist Church is hosting a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, November 4 from 9 – 2 p.m.

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. a free lunch will be served. There will be a free book giveaway table as well.

Proceeds from table/space rental will benefit Care and Outreach ministries. There will be a silent auction with great items that will benefit the BCBC Dominican Republic Mission trip.

Contact Beth Hoyt with any questions at church@beanscorner.org or 645-2925.