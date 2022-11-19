Christmas in Madrid

MADRID – Madrid Township will start the holiday season off with a community tree lighting at the Madrid Historical Society schoolhouse on Saturday, December 3, 6 p.m., located on the corner of Reeds Mill and Schoolhouse Roads. Gathering outdoors by the tree, there will be refreshments, decorating and caroling, weather permitting. (Rain/snow date, December 4, same time.) All are welcome!

The following Saturday, December 10, Santa will be handing out gift bags to Madrid’s children next to the tree between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Registration for this event has ended, but feel free to stop by for a cookie and candy cane and say hello to Santa!

Madrid’s community Christmas celebration concludes with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 18. The service includes caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Please call 639-2713 for more information about any of these events.