Christmas in Madrid

MADRID – Madrid Twp. will start the holiday season off with the Madrid Community Christmas Tree Lighting at the Madrid Historical Society Schoolhouse on Saturday, December 2, 6 p.m., located on the corner of Reeds Mill and Schoolhouse Roads. Meeting inside the school house, there will be refreshments and the opportunity to make ornaments for the tree after which all will gather outdoors by the tree to decorate and light the tree, and of course, sing a few carols! (Rain/snow date, December 3, same time.) All are welcome! The following Saturday, December 9, Santa will be handing out gift bags to Madrid’s children next to the tree between 10:30 and 11 a.m. Registration for this event is required and must be made by November 19.

On Monday, December 11 at 6 p.m. adult residents are invited to join together at the Schoolhouse for a Potluck Supper and Gift Exchange ($10 limit on gifts). If the weather is inclement, this might be postponed to December 31, same time. Madrid’s community Christmas celebration concludes with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road at 3:00 on Sunday, December 18. The service includes caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Reeds Mill Church is a non-denominational Christian church where all are welcome. Please call 639-2713 for more information about any of these events.