Circus Fun yoga class at the West Farmington Grange Hall

FARMINGTON – Get ready to gather under the big circus tent… yoga style! Join Family Focused Yoga for an unforgettable Kinderflow Family Yoga Class on Saturday, May 11, from 9-10 a.m. at the West Farmington Grange Hall.

The class is geared for ages 3-6. Bring your little ones and the whole family for a morning of laughter, fun, and circus-inspired yoga! From acrobats to jugglers, tightrope walkers to ringmasters, we’ll explore yoga poses that transform us into circus performers of all kinds!

With lively circus music, we’ll journey through mindfulness and family-friendly yoga practices that are perfect for all abilities.

Admission is just $20 per family, or save with our bundle package!

Reserve your spot today at www.familyfocusedyoga.com and get ready to roll out the yoga mat for a morning of excitement and connection.