INDUSTRY – The Clearwater Lake Association will hold it Annual Meeting on Sunday July 9 at the Industry Town Hall. The Potluck Dinner will begin at 12 p.m. and the meeting will follow. Please bring your favorite dinner dish to share with the members. All members and interested persons are invited to attend this meeting. Beverages (water, soda, coffee/tea) will be provided.

