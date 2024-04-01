Close-up magic lessons offered in Rumford

RUMFORD – Stab a borrowed bill and immediately restore it, vanish coins and bring them back, and suspend a toothpick in mid-air are a few of the many magic tricks you can learn at 49 Franklin’s School of Magic and Showmanship. Lessons include Close-up and Parlor Magic intended to be performed tableside in the home, restaurant, or at a dinner, and is perfect for gatherings of family and friends. Classes run Tuesdays and Thursdays from April 29 to June 7 with a performance at a 49 Franklin buffet dinner on June 8.

Instructor/Master Magician Scot Grassette has provided quality instruction for many years but most have been suited for stage. This time around the students will receive a professional kit that they can keep to bring home. Upon successful completion of the material, there will be a meal/show open to family, friends, and the public. Reservations will be required.

Grassette has been practicing magic since he was in grade school and has won several awards including Maine Comic Magician, New England 1st place stage, and has performed at the Society of American Magicians National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts. Effects on the agenda will include ordinary items such as coins, cards, rubber bands, and more. Students will also learn how to approach a table, the dos and don’ts, and the etiquette of close-up performances, along with the history and famous magicians involved with the effects.

All 12 classes are $150 suited for ages 7 and up including teens and adults, and will include a kit that they can keep worth over $50. These lessons are expected to fill up quickly so be sure to contact Grassette soon at 207-369-0129 or email info@49franklin.com.