Coat & Cupboard offering free winter coats, boots

FARMINGTON – Coat & Cupboard offers free coats, boots, and other warm clothing, in many styles and sizes from infants to adults XXL. They will hold two two Open House events – Sunday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m., and again Saturday, Dec. 3 (Chester Greenwood Day) from noon – 2 p.m.

Coat & Cupboard is located at Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, in Farmington, (235 Main Street) and is a project of the youth group. (

Please note that Coat & Cupboard is now in the church building’s lower level and currently not wheelchair accessible. For more information or to make arrangements for accessibility accommodations, send an email to Jodie@FarmingtonUCC.org. Everything is free, and everyone is welcome!