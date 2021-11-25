Colonial Daughters Chapter DAR honors Charles Snell, Sr.

FREEMAN RIDGE TOWNSHIP – Freeman Ridge resident Charles Snell, Sr. was honored recently by Farmington Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

The gathering was held at the Elizabeth Dyar Cemetery in Freeman. Colonial Daughters Chapter Regent Ann Ladd opened the gathering with a brief welcome to members as well as several neighbors and friends. MSODAR State Regent Beverly Robbins of Lewiston, representing the Mary Dillingham-Burnt Meadow Chapter was also in attendance.

On behalf of Colonial Daughters Chapter, Melanie Farmer Chairman of DAR Services for Veterans presented Charles with a plaque, which recognizes him as the donor of a flag pole, an American flag and a State of Maine flag, that he installed at the Elizabeth Dyar Memorial grounds earlier this year. Charles also made and donated a new sign for the entrance to the cemetery. It was very much appreciated.

Elizabeth Nichols was born in 1751. In 1771 she married Joseph Dyar, a sea captain who sailed out of Boston, having come to America from England. At the outbreak of the Revolutionary War, he continued to pursue his trade by smuggling supplies to the American Army. In December 1773 Joseph Dyar was the leader of the “Indians” who boarded the ships in Boston Harbor and put the Boston Tea Party in the history books. His wife, Elizabeth, 22 years old at the time, was one of the three women who prepared and applied the stains to the faces and bodies of the white men to transform them into Mohawk Indians. Tradition has it that the family were makers of dye, and that the name “Dyar” was originated from that. Tradition also has it that Elizabeth melted down her pewter spoons, forming them into bullets in a mold brought by her father from France. Joseph Dyar was captured nine times by the British, the last time being stripped and flogged, he died in 1783 from the effects of his capture and is buried in Malden, Mass.

As State Chairman of DAR Community Service Awards, Melanie also presented Snell with a NSDAR Community Service Award and pin in recognition of his outstanding voluntary contributions to the community. To receive this award an individual or organization must have contributed to the community in an outstanding manner through voluntary heroic, civic, benevolent service, or by organizing or participating in community activities.

Prior to Charles retirement he served in the Navy as Senior Chief Photographer from 1958 – 1982 on the East Coast and in the Gulf of Tonkin. The Gulf of Tonkin is a gulf at the northwestern portion of the South China Sea.