Comedian Rodney Norman to perform live in Rumford

RUMFORD – If you have been on social media, you have seen his face. His videos have garnered millions of views worldwide and his style (or lack thereof) is catching on. Comedian, Philosopher, Joy Sparker, and Friend, Rodney Norman will be at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater in Rumford on June 1, show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Honest and unassuming, his humor will catch you off guard and leave you laughing days later. Rodney Norman is more than an entertainer; he is an experience. His insights are sometimes profound, sometimes absurd, but always hilarious. He’s the philosopher you didn’t know you needed, and he’s here to help. If you have caught some of Rodney’s life lessons on Facebook or TikTok, you know that he can take the most complex of problems and make them seem solvable. He’s got a handle on what matters, and what doesn’t, and he’ll give you a completely new perspective. Catch his show to see why people worldwide have declared him the honorary family member they wish they’d always had. He was the winner of the Rhode Island Comedy Festival and a featured performer in the Boston Comedy Festival.

Rodney came to Rumford 2 years ago and has since traveled, touring the country and has had large engagements in Vegas and all over. His manager has recently reached out to Scot and Cindy Grassette at 49 Franklin for a repeat engagement during his round through New England because he enjoyed the crowd in Rumford with its small-town charm and local hospitality. Rodney will have a free meet and greet to sign autographs and merchandise after the show. Scot Grassette mentions, “Rodney has a unique show, it’s a stand-up comedy show that will leave you thinking, it’s brilliant, it’s funny and best of all it’s entertaining.” Rodney’s material could be considered PG 13, it’s not too crass, rude, or lude.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for social, seating and full pub menu, Show starts at 8:00 p.m. with an opening act. Day of show admission is $25 with special advance price tickets for $20 and are currently available downtown Rumford at All That Jazz and online at www.49franklin.com.