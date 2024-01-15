Comedy Hypnotist show in Rumford

RUMFORD – On Saturday, January 20 legendary entertainer Frank Santos Jr. will present his Comedy Hypnosis act on the first level of 49 Franklin in Rumford at 7:00 p.m. This show is part of the Best of Boston Entertainment Series and is very popular in Boston clubs and comedy venues.

Frank Santos Jr.’s spectacular display of mind-bending antics can turn any skeptic into a fan. His act is always fresh, energetic, and unique; no two shows are ever the same. The audience becomes the star. When Santos performs, you could be a bystander absorbing a comedy routine but, you, your friends, and strangers across the room may be awaiting the possibility of instant stardom. With over 20 years of experience, Frank has the ability to read his audience and adjust his performance to please every appetite. The limitless variations enable Santos to perform for anyone from curios and impressionable, to hip and rowdy college or night club crowds. Frank is sure to throw everyone into a frenzy of fun and cheers.

Frank Performs all across the country and is featured at many theatres throughout New England; The Palace Theatre, Colonial Theatre, Capital Center for the Arts, The Wilbur Theatre, and many more. He performs at Plainridge Park Casino, Twin River Casino, and many more. Frank has entertained for large corporate events such as Google, Nike, CVS, Tyco to name a few. Frank also has been featured on ABC numerous times.

The show will take place in the lower front Fernand room at 49 Franklin in Rumford. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for social, seating and a full pub style menu which can be seen at 49franklin.com, show starts at 7:00 p.m. Advance priced tickets are $20 at All That Jazz, on Congress St. downtown Rumford, or online at www.49franklin.com on the “Buy Tickets” page. If there are remaining tickets, they will be available day-of-show at the door for $25.