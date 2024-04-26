Community Shred Event, April 27

FARMINGTON – Western Maine Financial Services is hosting a Community Shred Event on Saturday, April 27. Stop by W.G. Mallett School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for complimentary on-site shredding, rain or shine.

They will be accepting non-cash donations for the RSU 9 Community Food Pantry. The items in most need include microwavable Chef Boyardee, jelly (12 oz.), crackers of any type, cereal, condiments, soap (hand or bar), and fruit cups.

This is a great way to safely and securely destroy items containing personal information such as account statements, bill stubs, and files. They cannot accept empty boxes, containers, or plastic bags after shredding. There is no need to remove staples, paper clips, or binder clips. Participants are welcome to stay and watch the process.

The shredding will be done by Records Management Center, www.rmcmaine.com/shredding.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.WesternMountainFinancial.com or call 207-778-9779 or 800-300-9779.