Community shred event raises truck load of donations for RSU 9 food pantry

FARMINGTON – A community shred event hosted by Western Mountain Financial Services raised a truck load of donations for the RSU 9 Food Pantry, which provides food items for families within the RSU 9 district.

In the past, Western Mountain Financial Services has held shred events for clients. This year, they decided to hold a free event open to the community; as part of the event they accepted non-cash donations on behalf of the RSU 9 Food Pantry. The RSU 9 Food Pantry aims to assist families and children at all of the RSU 9 schools so that everyone has reliable access to healthy foods.

“We understand that food insecurity is something that nobody should never have to face and hopefully this event raised awareness of the resources available to those in need,” representatives from Western Mountain Financial Services said.

Over 5,300 pounds of sensitive documents were securely shredded on-site at the W.G. Mallet school during the event.

