Complete school paperwork early for a chance to win a prize

FARMINGTON – Staff from RSU 9 will be available at upcoming community events to help families complete the 2022-23 Economic Status Form – family income data collected on this form helps to inform key funding for school resources and services for all RSU 9 students. Staff and the Mt. Blue High School Cougar will be at the following locations during summer vacation.

Farmington Summer Fest – July 23

Wilton Blueberry Festival – August 6 (Kineowatha Park)

Watch our Facebook page for additional dates/times and locations

Families who submit the form before school starts will be entered into a raffle to win one of these amazing prizes:

Children’s Bike (4)

4-pack of day passes to Titcomb Mountain (4)

4-pack of movie passes to Narrow Gauge Cinema (4)

$50 Hannaford gift card (10)

$50 gift certificate to a local restaurant (5)

GRAND PRIZE

iPad (1)

Take action this school year by completing this form. In doing so, you are directly investing in your child’s education and the children and families in your community. The family income data collected on the form helps to inform key funding for school resources and services for our students.