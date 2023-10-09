Cornhole for a Cause to benefit SAPARS

FARMINGTON – SAPARS invites you to join them for an afternoon full of fun at the upcoming Cornhole for a Cause fundraising event run by Wicked Cornhole Event Services.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services provides free and confidential support and other services in Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin counties, and the towns of Bridgton and Harrison. Services include a 24-hour helpline; Children’s Advocacy Center; accompaniment and support at local hospitals, reporting to law enforcement and at court proceedings; individual advocacy; and support groups. SAPARS also provides prevention education to schools on a variety of topics including consent, healthy relationships, and sexual abuse/assault. To learn more about services available through SAPARS, visit their website at www.sapars.org.

Event Details:

When: November 11, 2023

Where: Farmington Elks Lodge 120 School Street, Farmington

$70 per team, bring your own partner. Check in begins at 2 p.m. and “bags fly” at 3 p.m. In addition to the fun provided by the Wicked Corn Hole Events there will be a 50/50 drawing and raffle items donated by local businesses and artists.

Sponsorship Details:

PLATINUM: Sponsors who contribute $750 will receive 6 complimentary raffle tickets and a customized set of corn hole boards.

GOLD: Sponsors who contribute $500 will receive 4 complimentary raffle tickets and a customized set of corn hole boards.

SILVER: Sponsors who contribute $250 will receive 6 complimentary raffle tickets.

BRONZE: Sponsors who contribute $100 will receive 4 complimentary raffle tickets.

All sponsors will be prominently featured in event publicity (posters, tickets, newspaper advertisements, etc.) and will be acknowledged and recognized the evening of the event.

DEADLINE TO LOCK IN SPONSORSHIP IS October 20, 2023!

For more information, contact info@sapars.org