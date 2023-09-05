County Fair Costume Contest, September 17

FARMINGTON – All children ages 3and 4 are invited to participate in a costume contest being held on Sunday September 17, which is the opening day of the Farmington Fair. The contest will begin at 2:30 p.m,. and will have a “country” theme. Participants will be judged in the following categories:

Most Creative

Funniest

Cutest

Prettiest and Most Colorful

Awards will be presented following the judging.

The contest will be held in the Worthly Arena and children may register there at 1:30 p.m the day of the contest. If there are questions, or for pre-registration, contact Judy at 207-779-7180. A list of all Fair events and activities can be found at farmingtonfair.org