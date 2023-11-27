Craft Fair and more at New Portland Community Library, December 2

NEW PORTLAND – There will be a craft fair at the New Portland Community Room and New Portland Community Library at 899 River Road on Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, there will be a book signing and talk by local author C.M. Morton at the library from 9 to 11 a.m. Copies of her new book “Coffee at Midnight” will be available for her purchase.

There will be crafts and arts, hot lunches, baked goods, and used books and DVDs available for sale, along with a free jigsaw puzzle exchange – bring one and pick out a new one. There will be a raffle for a Yeti travel cooler, solar cooler, Hammond Lumber gift card, and Mainely Provisions gift card. Tickets are $5 or three for $10.

From 12 to 12:30 p.m. there will be a Sanskrit “chant for peace” at the library.