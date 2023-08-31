Cub Scout Pack 585 offering activity night and sign-ups in September

FARMINGTON – Cub Scouting is a neighborhood centered, parent volunteer run program for all youth (boys & girls) in grades K through 5 that combines fun with educational activities and lifelong values. Cub Scouting is designed to support and encourage family and community involvement.

Youth may join at any level, and Parental Support is welcomed and needed.

For More Information on Cub Scout Pack 585 please contact:

Meghan Porter, New Member Coordinator by emailing Meghan.Porter@androscoggin.org or calling (207)-249-8832

Or come visit Pack 585 at Titcomb Mountain on Sunday, September 10, 4-6 p.m. for outdoor activities. Sign up night is Wednesday, September 13 at 6 p.m. at the WG Mallett School Cafeteria at 116 Middle St., Farmington

Cub Scouts believe the values of Scouting as detailed in the 12 points of the Scout Law – trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent – are relevant and important for all children.