CVA announces virtual 2021 scholarship bash

CARrABASSET VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Academy will be hosting a live stream virtual event to celebrate CVA and support the scholarship fund this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6:30 pm ET.
The entertainment will feature videos showing current students and alumni, Carrie Ervin ’02 from Christie’s will join the event live from NY for a not-to-be-missed paddle raise cash call and the famous $10,000 raffle ticket winner will be drawn live!
To register for the event, use the following link: https://gocva.home.qtego.net/
To purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win $10,000 while supporting CVA’s Scholarship Fund at the same time, go online to www.gocva.com/tickets.
Tickets can also be purchased at five local businesses including The Bag, Ayotte’s, The Antigravity Complex, Mountainside Real Estate, and at Carrabassett Valley Academy.
Ticket holders need not be present at the event to win. Only 500 raffle tickets will be sold.
For more information please contact Melissa Fogg at CVA at (207) 237-4505 or mfogg@gocva.com.