CVA announces virtual 2021 scholarship bash

CARrABASSET VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Academy will be hosting a live stream virtual event to celebrate CVA and support the scholarship fund this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 6:30 pm ET.

The entertainment will feature videos showing current students and alumni, Carrie Ervin ’02 from Christie’s will join the event live from NY for a not-to-be-missed paddle raise cash call and the famous $10,000 raffle ticket winner will be drawn live!

To register for the event, use the following link: https://gocva.home.qtego.net/