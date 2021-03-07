CVA scholarship fundraiser a record-breaking event

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — A record-breaking show of support was demonstrated this week at Carrabassett Valley Academy’s annual Scholarship Bash held Saturday, Feb. 20. The event, held for the first time virtually, brought the community together in a tremendous show of support, contributing over $180,000 to assist CVA student-athletes with scholarship funds.

CVA’s Head of School Kate Webber Punderson said the support for this event, in its new format, was amazing.

“From those who signed on as sponsors, bought raffle tickets, donated cash during the live stream event, volunteered on the event committee, donated raffle prizes and auction items, bid on items or simply watched the event online, we hope every person involved takes great pride in knowing what a tremendous difference your support has made. Over half of CVA student-athletes receive financial assistance. Truly, our students would not have the CVA opportunity without all of you.”

Professional auctioneer Carrie Ervin, a CVA alumna and Sugarloafer originally from Waterville, now living and working at Christie’s New York, did a masterful job of getting the crowd to donate generously during the cash call.

Congratulations to Fred Wetmore of Madawaska, grandfather of Dev Thomas ’16 and Lulu Cushman ’26, the lucky winner of the $10,000 cash prize.