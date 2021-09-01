Dallas Plantation collaborates with local influencers to address community concerns

DALLAS PLANTATION – The Dallas Plantation Board of Assessors is working collaboratively with local influencers to address residents’ concerns about the increased volume and speed of traffic on local roads.

The Plantation reached out to Saddleback Mountain and the Rangeley Region Chamber of Commerce to use their social media and other platforms to promote messages for everyone to take a moment and remember to share the road with other drivers AND baby animals, bikers, runners, hikers and walkers. Also as a reminder, please stash your trash securely so it does not fly out of your vehicle and clutter our roads.

The Rangeley Region has seen a tremendous increase of activity over the past year due to the pandemic, the opening of Saddleback ski area as well as real estate transactions with folks looking to relocate or purchase a second home. Everyone will be encouraged to adopt a more relaxed and respectful way of rural life.

Future plans encompass additional traffic safety signage with a focus on the Rangeley Lakes Trail Center and residential settlement areas. Maine DOT and the Franklin County Sherriff’s office have offered input and oversight. The effort intends to keep the Rangeley Region picturesque and safe by asking everyone to check speed, slow down and enjoy the beauty of our region.