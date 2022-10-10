Day Mountain Middle School awarded flags from state house

STRONG – Recently the Day Mountain Regional Middle School was awarded an American flag and a State of Maine flag by Senator Russell Black. The flags were flown over the state house in honor of the newly created middle school.

Four eighth grade students have been designated as flag raisers for the school. Lance Harvell, social studies teacher for seventh and eighth grades at Day Mountain, brought in the flags and helped the students practice raising them.

Day Mountain Regional Middle School was created this year as part of the reconfiguration in MSAD 58. Day Mountain hosts students in fifth through eighth grades from Avon, Kingfield, Phillips, Strong, and unorganized territories in MSAD 58. Day Mountain is located in the Strong Elementary School building on Main Street. The school opened in September 2022.