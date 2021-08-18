Dead River Area Historical Society releases 2022 calendar

STRATTON – The Dead River Area Historical Society’s pictorial 2022 calendars are now available. The cover features “School Kids, Flagstaff School, 1948”. Front row: Olympia Targett, Ann Rogers, Steven Jones, a Pinkham, Second Row: Lois Rogers, David Simpson, a Stevens, John Targett. Third Row: Louise Douglas, Connie Douglas, Fourth Row: Gilbert Burbank, Victor Targett, Harold Simpson, Janice Young, Joyce Bean. Back Row: Two Pinkham girls.

January – Kern’s Inn. February – Bigelow Plantation Schoolhouse. March – Mt. Bigelow from Eustis Ridge Tea Room, Eustis Maine. April –Sibyl Myers Holding Trout. May – Kill Horse Hill on the Arnold Trail, Postmarked 1937. June – Bill’s Place, Stratton, Post Card. July – “T” Pond, West Eustis. August –Ball Diamond at Carl Savage’s Farm, Flagstaff Village. September – Eustis Village Fire, September 11, 1903. October – Lunch at Maine Pines, 1915, Cathedral Pines. November – 1943 Snowstorm in Flagstaff. December – Black Bear Camps, Stratton, ME, Postmarked 1939. The back page of this calendar features a paragraph about each photograph which greatly adds to the value of the calendars.

You can find them for sale at Pine’s Market, Fotter’s Market, T & L Enterprisees and, Flagstaff General Store, while you are there browse around if they don’t have it you don’t need it.

You can also purchase them through the mail for $8.00 plus $2.00 for postage for each calendar. Send to: Dead River Area Historical Society, PO Box 15, Stratton, Maine 04982. There are many pictorial calendars left from previous years for sale at $.50 each.

You can also order a cook book ($6.00 each or two for $10.00) from the same address as the calendars.

For more information call Mary Henderson at: 246-2271