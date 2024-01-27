Dreamin Big is back for Pump Up the Jam

FARMINGTON – United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is once again excited to offer a night of fun this February! Join us at the American Legion for a night out with the amazing Dreamin Big! We’ll be ready to dance through the decades on February 10, 2024 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the American Legion located at 158 High Street in Farmington. The Legion will provide a cash bar. A limited number of tickets is available, so get yours now at www.uwtva.org.

Remember, that supporting United Way events like this supports your community with things like transportation, youth, and basic needs! Tickets are $20 per person or $30 per couple, so get your tickets and get ready to dance through the decades with friends all while supporting your community! Feel free to dress in your favorite decade.

For more information about United Way call (207) 778-5048, visit 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington, or visit the website: www.uwtva.org. To be kept updated on our events and programs be sure to follow United Way on Facebook (www.facebook.com/uwtva) and Instagram. United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is proud to have Turner Publishing as a Media Sponsor.