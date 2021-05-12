Drive up rabies clinic to be held at Jay Hannaford

JAY – A Drive Up Rabies Clinic on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Jay Hannaford Parking Lot.

Pet owners are asked to form a line of cars where there will be set up at the Hannaford Parking Lot in Jay. Participants are asked to remain in their cars. The Veterinarian will come to each car to administer the Rabies Vaccination, and FCAS staff will be with them with all the paperwork. All cats must be in a carrier. A van or trailer will be on site to take cats to in order to safely administer their vaccines without them escaping.

FCAS staff will be administering Microchips and Flea/Tick preventative if requested as well. Due to the nature of this event, we are unable to perform nail trims or any other vaccinations.

Costs: Rabies Vaccination: $15 Flea/Tick: $10-$15 Microchip: $20

*** We are only accepting cash at this clinic. Checks and credit cards will NOT be accepted. Please bring exact change if you are able to. ***

Please bring your current Rabies certificate to qualify for a 3-year certificate! If you do not have a current Rabies Certificate, that’s ok! However, the Veterinarian can only administer a 1 Year Rabies Vaccination if that is the case.

Masks are mandatory for the Veterinarian to approach your car and vaccinate your pet.