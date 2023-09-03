Drive-up rabies vaccine clinic in Jay, September 30

JAY – The Franklin County Animal Shelter is excited to announce that they will be hosting a drive-up rabies vaccine clinic in Jay. The clinic will be held on Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jay Hannaford parking lot.

Bring a current rabies certificate to qualify for a three-year certificate. Dogs must be on a leash for safety and cats must be in a carrier to help ensure their comfort. Please remain in your car for the safety and convivence of everyone involved. This clinic is designed to support your pet’s health as a top priority while keeping things simple and stress-free.

There are no appointments and no need to call in advance. The cost is $20 for a rabies vaccine, $20 for a microchip, and between $10 and $15 for flea treatment, depending on the size of the animal.