Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup in Farmington, April 22

FARMINGTON – Everyone is invited to participate in the 10th annual Farmington Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup Saturday, April 22.

The baby goats will be back this year, so everyone is welcome to come by and give them some love before getting to work cleaning the streets, parks and trails around Farmington.

Once again prizes will be awarded to winners in the various volunteer categories:

Happiest Cleanup Volunteer Group or Family

Oddest Litter Found

Most Adventurous Litter Retrieval

Most Litter Picked Up by an Individual

Most Litter Picked up by a Group or Team

To compete in a category, volunteers should submit a photo of their activity to this year’s organizer, Jessica Casey, Director of the Farmington Public Library at: director@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org.

Ms. Casey and other volunteers will also be available to answer questions before and during the cleanup, and can take photos if volunteers need help with that. Please give your name(s) and category you’re entering with your photo.

Downtown businesses have generously donated prizes, including gift certificates from Peak Nutrition, Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers, Orange Cat Cafe, gift certificate and goodie bag from Twice Sold Tales and lovable plush toy from Minikins.

Meet at the Pierce House, 204 Main Street, right next to the Post Office anytime between 1 and 3 p.m. Bags and gloves will be provided by the town.

Anyone who would like to participate but cannot make this time or location is invited to do what they can, when and where they can. For locations in Farmington, the Town Public Works Department can be contacted to pick up bags in your area at 778-2191.