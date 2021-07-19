East Wilton Union Church’s “Concerts on The Lawn” series begin Aug. 1

EAST WILTON – The East Wilton Union Church will be hosting their Annual “Concerts on The Lawn” series, at 6 p.m. Sunday evenings in August.

Chairs are provided but you are welcome to bring your own lawn chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be held inside.

The concerts are free, but there will be an opportunity for a free-will offering. No refreshments will be provided.

Come join us for an evening of word and song as we praise the Lord and fellowship together.

8/1 Dave Mumford – Gospel Singer

8/8 Torn Together – local Gospel Group

8/15 The Hyssongs – Family Gospel Group

8/22 Heaven’s Blend – Pastor’s Gospel Group

8/29 Kindred Hearts – Family Gospel Group