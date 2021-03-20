Easter goody bag pick-up in Wilton on April 3

WILTON — Grace Assembly of God is sponsoring an Easter bag pick-up event on April 3. Families are invited to come by between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. (or until they’re gone) to grab a goody bag for kids ages 3-10. This event, sponsored by Grace Assembly of God, is FREE and open to the public.

The drive-thru will be held in the parking lot at 600 Main St. in Wilton. To maintain COVID-19 guidelines, attendee are asked to stay in their vehicles. Bags will be handed to you through the window.

